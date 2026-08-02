Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys New Position in Olin Corporation $OLN

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 496,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock, valued at approximately $14,770,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.44% of Olin as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter worth $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Olin during the first quarter worth $45,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Olin by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Olin by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Olin News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Olin this week:

Positive Sentiment: Olin reported adjusted EBITDA of $191.3 million for the second quarter. Adjusted earnings were approximately $0.07 per share, matching the Zacks consensus estimate and improving from $0.05 a year earlier. Olin Matches Q2 Earnings Estimates

Olin reported for the second quarter. Adjusted earnings were approximately $0.07 per share, matching the Zacks consensus estimate and improving from $0.05 a year earlier. Neutral Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target for OLN from $23 to $24 while maintaining a Neutral rating. The higher target suggests potential recovery value, but the rating indicates limited conviction that the stock will outperform in the near term. Benzinga

Mizuho raised its price target for from $23 to $24 while maintaining a rating. The higher target suggests potential recovery value, but the rating indicates limited conviction that the stock will outperform in the near term. Negative Sentiment: Olin reported a GAAP net loss of $13.3 million, or $0.12 per share , compared with analyst expectations for earnings of $0.07 per share. Revenue of $1.74 billion also fell short of the $1.81 billion consensus estimate and declined 0.9% year over year. Olin Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

Olin reported a , compared with analyst expectations for earnings of $0.07 per share. Revenue of $1.74 billion also fell short of the $1.81 billion consensus estimate and declined 0.9% year over year. Negative Sentiment: The sharp gap between adjusted earnings and GAAP results suggests that charges or other unusual items materially affected the quarter. Investors are assessing how much of the loss reflects one-time items versus persistent weakness in Olin’s specialty chemicals businesses. Why Olin Corp Stock Dropped Today

Olin Trading Down 16.5%

Shares of OLN stock opened at $18.52 on Friday. Olin Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.73 and a 12-month high of $30.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OLN has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Olin from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Olin from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Olin from a "buy" rating to an "underperform" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Olin in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Olin from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $26.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Olin

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation is a diversified manufacturer specializing in chemical products and ammunition. The company's core business activities encompass the production and distribution of chlor-alkali products, epoxy resins and derivatives, and small-caliber ammunition under the Winchester brand. Olin's chemical operations supply chlorine, caustic soda and related co-products to a wide range of end markets, including water treatment, pulp and paper, pharmaceuticals and general industrial applications.

In its Chlor Alkali Products & Vinyls segment, Olin operates multiple manufacturing facilities that produce chlorine and sodium hydroxide, along with vinyl chloride monomer and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) compounds.

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