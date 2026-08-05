Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys New Shares in MSCI Inc $MSCI

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,575 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,956,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the technology company's stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 568 shares of the technology company's stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,074 shares of the technology company's stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 830 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in MSCI by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,074 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI opened at $572.03 on Wednesday. MSCI Inc has a 52 week low of $501.08 and a 52 week high of $644.77. The firm has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $595.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $576.29.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.99 by ($0.05). MSCI had a negative return on equity of 55.19% and a net margin of 40.74%.The company had revenue of $867.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.17 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. MSCI's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore set a $722.00 price target on MSCI in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings lowered MSCI from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $690.00 price objective on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MSCI from $700.00 to $742.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $709.50.

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MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.

Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.

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