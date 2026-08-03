Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys New Stake in BlackRock $BLK

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,744 shares of the asset manager's stock, valued at approximately $7,366,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in BlackRock by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 920,578 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $985,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares during the last quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $20,279,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 5,764 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $6,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in BlackRock by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,828 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $28,720,000 after acquiring an additional 13,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,838,937 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $4,108,968,000 after purchasing an additional 12,019 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,238.00 to $1,105.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays increased their target price on BlackRock from $1,340.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,389.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on BlackRock from $1,298.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1,304.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BlackRock

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $1,093.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $1,032.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,041.40. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $917.39 and a 52-week high of $1,219.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.42.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $13.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.69 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 24.09%.The business's revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 55.63 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $5.73 per share. This represents a $22.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. BlackRock's dividend payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

BlackRock News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackRock this week:

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

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