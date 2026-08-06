Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys New Stake in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,874 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Grp LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Grp LLC now owns 9,359 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 20.5% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $9,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 21.0% in the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,804.1% in the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 38,083 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $14,157,000 after purchasing an additional 36,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.6% in the first quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Truist Financial set a $370.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Guggenheim began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $485.00 target price (down from $510.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Tesla from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $401.74.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $321.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 297.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $395.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.38 and a 12-month high of $498.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $28.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $26.42 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,147,700. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Megapack demand is accelerating. SpaceX purchased $295 million of Tesla Megapacks in the second quarter and $329 million year to date to support AI data centers in Memphis. The sales provide evidence of growing demand for Tesla’s energy-storage business and a potential commercial relationship with SpaceX. SpaceX ramps up Tesla Megapack purchases in Q2

SpaceX purchased $295 million of Tesla Megapacks in the second quarter and $329 million year to date to support AI data centers in Memphis. The sales provide evidence of growing demand for Tesla’s energy-storage business and a potential commercial relationship with SpaceX. Positive Sentiment: China sales remain a bright spot. Tesla’s China-made vehicle sales increased 37.8% year over year in July, marking the ninth consecutive month of growth. The performance could help ease concerns about demand in one of Tesla’s most important markets. Tesla’s July China-made EV sales rise

Tesla’s China-made vehicle sales increased 37.8% year over year in July, marking the ninth consecutive month of growth. The performance could help ease concerns about demand in one of Tesla’s most important markets. Positive Sentiment: Long-term bulls continue to support the stock. ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood reportedly bought another $14.3 million of Tesla shares, while bullish commentary continues to focus on autonomy, robotics, AI, and energy storage as future growth drivers. Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Tesla position

ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood reportedly bought another $14.3 million of Tesla shares, while bullish commentary continues to focus on autonomy, robotics, AI, and energy storage as future growth drivers. Neutral Sentiment: Technical analysts see rebound potential. One forecast identifies support near current levels and a possible move toward $386.61, but this remains a technical scenario rather than a change in Tesla’s underlying fundamentals. Tesla price forecast

One forecast identifies support near current levels and a possible move toward $386.61, but this remains a technical scenario rather than a change in Tesla’s underlying fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Profitability remains the central concern. Tesla’s latest quarter included an earnings miss, sharply lower operating income, and negative free cash flow despite record deliveries and revenue growth. With the shares trading at an exceptionally high earnings multiple, investors require substantial future success from autonomy and robotics to justify the valuation.

Tesla’s latest quarter included an earnings miss, sharply lower operating income, and negative free cash flow despite record deliveries and revenue growth. With the shares trading at an exceptionally high earnings multiple, investors require substantial future success from autonomy and robotics to justify the valuation. Negative Sentiment: Autonomous-driving competition is intensifying. Uber is investing aggressively in robotaxis, while Amazon’s Zoox received approval to deploy up to 2,500 purpose-built driverless vehicles annually. A study examining how accident data could be used to train robotaxis also renewed safety concerns surrounding Tesla’s autonomous-driving ambitions. Uber robotaxi competition

Uber is investing aggressively in robotaxis, while Amazon’s Zoox received approval to deploy up to 2,500 purpose-built driverless vehicles annually. A study examining how accident data could be used to train robotaxis also renewed safety concerns surrounding Tesla’s autonomous-driving ambitions. Negative Sentiment: Bearish sentiment remains visible. Investor Michael Burry is maintaining short positions in Tesla and warning of a potential broader market sell-off, adding pressure to an already volatile stock. Michael Burry’s Tesla short position

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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