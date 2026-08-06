Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys Shares of 12,212 Encore Capital Group Inc $ECPG

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:ECPG - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,212 shares of the asset manager's stock, valued at approximately $856,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.06% of Encore Capital Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ECPG. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,948 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 9,406 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 687.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,144 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 21,078 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 107,684 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $7,551,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 34.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,049 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter.

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Encore Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ECPG opened at $92.69 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $87.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. Encore Capital Group Inc has a twelve month low of $36.24 and a twelve month high of $98.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.14. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 16.00%.The company had revenue of $491.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $455.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Encore Capital Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-14.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Encore Capital Group Inc will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ECPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research downgraded Encore Capital Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citizens Jmp upped their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encore Capital Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Encore Capital Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Encore reported second-quarter earnings of $2.81 per share , up from $2.49 a year earlier, while revenue increased 11.3% year over year to $491.87 million . Revenue exceeded the $455.10 million consensus estimate, and one analyst consensus cited by MarketBeat was surpassed by $0.14 per share. Encore Capital Group Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Encore reported second-quarter earnings of , up from $2.49 a year earlier, while revenue increased 11.3% year over year to . Revenue exceeded the $455.10 million consensus estimate, and one analyst consensus cited by MarketBeat was surpassed by $0.14 per share. Positive Sentiment: The company maintained strong profitability, reporting a 16.0% net margin and 30.7% return on equity. The earnings growth and revenue outperformance support the investment case for Encore’s debt-recovery and specialty-finance operations. Encore Capital Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The company maintained strong profitability, reporting a 16.0% net margin and 30.7% return on equity. The earnings growth and revenue outperformance support the investment case for Encore’s debt-recovery and specialty-finance operations. Positive Sentiment: Encore issued fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $13.00 to $14.00 . The midpoint of the range is above the $13.00 consensus estimate, suggesting management remains confident in full-year earnings potential.

Encore issued fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of . The midpoint of the range is above the $13.00 consensus estimate, suggesting management remains confident in full-year earnings potential. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst estimates are inconsistent: Zacks reported that the $2.81 EPS result missed its $3.07 consensus estimate, while other published estimates showed a beat. This divergence can create short-term uncertainty in how investors interpret the quarter. Encore Capital Group Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates

Analyst estimates are inconsistent: Zacks reported that the $2.81 EPS result missed its $3.07 consensus estimate, while other published estimates showed a beat. This divergence can create short-term uncertainty in how investors interpret the quarter. Negative Sentiment: ECPG shares have decreased following the results, potentially reflecting profit-taking after a substantial year-to-date advance, the conflicting EPS comparisons, and investor caution around the company’s relatively high leverage.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Yung sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $164,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 64,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,905.60. The trade was a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc is a global specialty finance company that focuses on the purchase and management of nonperforming consumer receivables. Through its subsidiaries, the company acquires charged-off debt portfolios from credit card issuers, banks, and other financial institutions, and seeks to recover outstanding balances through a combination of customer outreach, payment arrangements, and, where appropriate, legal collection efforts. Encore's business model emphasizes compliance with regulatory and industry standards to ensure ethical and transparent debt-recovery practices.

Headquartered in San Diego, California, Encore operates across North America and Europe.

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