Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys Shares of 31,511 G-III Apparel Group, LTD. $GIII

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,511 shares of the textile maker's stock, valued at approximately $932,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.07% of G-III Apparel Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,200,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter valued at about $7,546,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 717,607 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $20,782,000 after buying an additional 251,502 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 30.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,054,266 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $28,054,000 after acquiring an additional 247,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,756,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on GIII. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Zacks Research downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $33.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GIII

G-III Apparel Group Price Performance

Shares of GIII opened at $36.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.28. G-III Apparel Group, LTD. has a 1-year low of $23.95 and a 1-year high of $37.54.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 5th. The textile maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.09. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $535.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $529.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. G-III Apparel Group has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.150-0.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, LTD. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. G-III Apparel Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.13%.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. is a global fashion company engaged in the design, sourcing, marketing and distribution of women's and men's apparel, outerwear, footwear, handbags and fashion accessories. Founded in 1956 and headquartered in New York City, the company has grown from an importer of ladies' apparel into a diversified apparel business with a portfolio of owned and licensed brands.

The company's product offerings span a broad spectrum of price points and styles, including formal and casual outerwear, sportswear, performance wear and contemporary fashion.

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