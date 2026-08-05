Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys Shares of 34,801 Qualys, Inc. $QLYS

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 34,801 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $3,057,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.10% of Qualys at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Qualys by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,372,587 shares of the software maker's stock worth $182,417,000 after acquiring an additional 266,924 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qualys by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256,002 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $168,380,000 after purchasing an additional 48,877 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Qualys by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,156,412 shares of the software maker's stock worth $153,687,000 after purchasing an additional 75,397 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Qualys by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,100 shares of the software maker's stock worth $144,133,000 after purchasing an additional 323,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Qualys by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 832,796 shares of the software maker's stock worth $73,161,000 after purchasing an additional 465,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company's stock.

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Qualys News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualys this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue beat estimates. Qualys reported adjusted EPS of $1.98, above the $1.78 consensus estimate and up from $1.68 a year earlier. Revenue rose 11.1% year over year to $182.18 million, exceeding the $178.57 million analyst estimate. Qualys Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Qualys reported adjusted EPS of $1.98, above the $1.78 consensus estimate and up from $1.68 a year earlier. Revenue rose 11.1% year over year to $182.18 million, exceeding the $178.57 million analyst estimate. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its full-year outlook. Qualys now expects 2026 revenue of $732 million to $738 million, up from $721 million to $727 million previously, with EPS guidance of $7.74 to $7.88 versus the $7.16 analyst consensus. Third-quarter revenue and EPS guidance also came in above expectations. Qualys Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Qualys now expects 2026 revenue of $732 million to $738 million, up from $721 million to $727 million previously, with EPS guidance of $7.74 to $7.88 versus the $7.16 analyst consensus. Third-quarter revenue and EPS guidance also came in above expectations. Positive Sentiment: Profitability and growth catalysts strengthened. Adjusted EBITDA reached $83.8 million, while management cited AI-powered security offerings, Risk Operations Center adoption, federal demand, partner execution and early QFlex engagement as potential growth drivers.

Adjusted EBITDA reached $83.8 million, while management cited AI-powered security offerings, Risk Operations Center adoption, federal demand, partner execution and early QFlex engagement as potential growth drivers. Positive Sentiment: New AI-enabled security capabilities may support future demand. Qualys launched InstaScan, which uses existing asset telemetry and AI-driven correlation to identify newly disclosed vulnerabilities more quickly, enhancing its Enterprise TruRisk Management platform. Qualys Launches InstaScan

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 196,686 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,552,610. This trade represents a 13.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,384 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $238,829.12. Following the sale, the insider owned 66,301 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,642,034.18. The trade was a 3.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,855 shares of company stock worth $9,706,670. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qualys Price Performance

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $161.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 0.60. The business's fifty day moving average price is $131.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.99. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.51 and a 12 month high of $167.86.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $182.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $178.57 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 29.41%.Qualys's quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Qualys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.740-7.880 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.910-1.980 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on QLYS. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Qualys from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised Qualys from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair lowered shares of Qualys from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $96.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $142.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Qualys

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc NASDAQ: QLYS is a leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions designed to help organizations streamline their IT security programs. Operating on a unified, modular platform, Qualys offers continuous visibility into global IT assets through a combination of lightweight cloud agents and on-premises scanner appliances. The platform supports an array of security and compliance use cases, enabling real-time detection of vulnerabilities, policy violations and misconfigurations across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments.

The company's flagship Qualys Cloud Platform delivers a suite of integrated applications, including vulnerability management, detection and response (VMDR), policy compliance, web application scanning, file integrity monitoring, asset inventory and container security.

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