Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. $FR

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR - Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,965 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 31,086 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.24% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $18,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 856,065.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,785,973 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $560,443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,784,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $320,075,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $118,365,000. Rush Island Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,904,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 491.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,855,214 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $89,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $66.21.

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First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:FR opened at $65.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $69.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.57.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $194.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.81 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 12.99%. First Industrial Realty Trust's revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.120-3.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: FR is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and development of industrial real estate assets. The company specializes in light industrial, warehouse and distribution facilities that serve a broad range of end markets, including manufacturing, transportation and e-commerce. Through both acquisitions and ground-up developments, First Industrial seeks to assemble a diversified portfolio of strategically located properties that support its tenants' supply-chain needs.

Core services provided by First Industrial include property leasing, asset management, redevelopment of obsolescent buildings and build-to-suit development for creditworthy users.

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