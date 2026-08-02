Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Decreases Stake in Alkermes plc $ALKS

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS - Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 585,769 shares of the company's stock after selling 29,523 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.35% of Alkermes worth $20,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALKS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the third quarter valued at $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,220 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 1,041.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,324 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALKS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Alkermes from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Alkermes from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Alkermes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $54.56.

View Our Latest Report on Alkermes

Insider Activity

In other Alkermes news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 9,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total value of $463,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 73,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,267.39. The trade was a 10.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Christopher I. Wright sold 2,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $90,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,168. This represents a 7.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,810 in the last ninety days. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Alkermes News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alkermes this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo issued a Buy rating on Alkermes, providing a favorable view of the company’s outlook and potentially supporting investor confidence. Wells Fargo Gives a Buy Rating to Alkermes

on Alkermes, providing a favorable view of the company’s outlook and potentially supporting investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target to $61 , while Robert W. Baird reportedly expects the shares to rise. The targets indicate that some analysts see additional upside from current levels. JPMorgan Raises Alkermes Price Target Baird Analyst Expects Alkermes Stock to Rise

, while Robert W. Baird reportedly expects the shares to rise. The targets indicate that some analysts see additional upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst opinions remain mixed, with Wells Fargo’s Buy stance contrasting with HC Wainwright’s Neutral rating. Alkermes also released its second-quarter 2026 earnings-call presentation, giving investors additional information to assess operating performance and its pipeline. Mixed Analyst Opinions on Alkermes Alkermes 2026 Second-Quarter Earnings Presentation

Analyst opinions remain mixed, with Wells Fargo’s Buy stance contrasting with HC Wainwright’s Neutral rating. Alkermes also released its second-quarter 2026 earnings-call presentation, giving investors additional information to assess operating performance and its pipeline. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright significantly lowered its earnings outlook across multiple periods. Its Q3 2026 EPS estimate moved to a loss of $0.09 from a profit of $0.03, while its FY2026 estimate fell to a loss of $0.71 from a loss of $0.44. Forecasts also declined for FY2027 through FY2030, including FY2028 moving to a loss of $0.29 from earnings of $0.52 and FY2029 falling to $0.55 from $1.27. The firm maintained a Neutral rating, signaling weaker expected profitability and a more cautious long-term view.

Alkermes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $48.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.92 and a beta of 0.34. Alkermes plc has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $55.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative medicines to address unmet needs in the central nervous system (CNS). The company applies its proprietary drug delivery technologies and therapeutic expertise to advance treatments for addiction, schizophrenia, bipolar I disorder and depression. Alkermes' portfolio includes both commercial products and a pipeline of investigational therapies designed to improve patient outcomes and support long-term disease management.

Alkermes' commercial franchise features several approved products.

Further Reading

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