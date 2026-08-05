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Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Decreases Stake in Quad Graphics, Inc $QUAD

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
Quad Graphics logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Segall Bryant & Hamill reduced its Quad Graphics stake by 33% in the first quarter, selling 152,747 shares and retaining 310,151 shares worth approximately $2.05 million. Institutional investors collectively own 39.52% of the company.
  • Analysts remain moderately bullish, with an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a $12 price target. Rosenblatt Securities and Benchmark both raised their targets to $13 and assigned buy ratings.
  • Quad Graphics exceeded quarterly expectations, reporting $0.24 EPS versus $0.20 expected and $577.5 million in revenue versus $545.15 million forecast. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share, representing a 3.8% annualized yield.
  • Five stocks we like better than Quad Graphics.

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its holdings in shares of Quad Graphics, Inc (NYSE:QUAD - Free Report) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,151 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 152,747 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.60% of Quad Graphics worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUAD. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new position in Quad Graphics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Quad Graphics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Quad Graphics by 113.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,688 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quad Graphics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quad Graphics in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.52% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on QUAD. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Quad Graphics in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Quad Graphics from $9.80 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Quad Graphics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $12.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QUAD

Quad Graphics Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of NYSE QUAD opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. Quad Graphics, Inc has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $11.15. The company has a market capitalization of $541.48 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Quad Graphics (NYSE:QUAD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Quad Graphics had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 1.31%.The company had revenue of $577.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $545.15 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quad Graphics, Inc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Quad Graphics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Quad Graphics's dividend payout ratio is presently 63.49%.

About Quad Graphics

(Free Report)

Quad Graphics, Inc NYSE: QUAD is a global provider of print and related marketing services, serving a diverse range of clients in the publishing, retail, e-commerce and consumer packaged goods sectors. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span traditional print production, supply chain management and digital marketing support. Quad Graphics leverages a network of production facilities and distribution centers to deliver high-quality printed materials and integrated marketing programs that help clients reach their target audiences across multiple channels.

The company's core offerings include magazine and catalog printing, direct mail, retail inserts, shopper marketing materials, custom packaging and point-of-sale displays.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Quad Graphics (NYSE:QUAD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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