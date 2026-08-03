Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $10.47 Million Stock Position in Columbus McKinnon Corporation $CMCO

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO - Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 720,314 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 61,576 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 2.51% of Columbus McKinnon worth $10,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCO. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 698.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 726,772 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $10,422,000 after acquiring an additional 635,770 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,462 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $19,121,000 after purchasing an additional 481,470 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 829,875 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $11,900,000 after purchasing an additional 415,275 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 850,951 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $12,203,000 after purchasing an additional 379,096 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter worth $6,395,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMCO shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson cut their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Columbus McKinnon from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered Columbus McKinnon from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Columbus McKinnon from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $23.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Price Performance

NASDAQ CMCO opened at $19.17 on Monday. Columbus McKinnon Corporation has a 1-year low of $11.99 and a 1-year high of $24.40. The company has a market capitalization of $552.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.37. The stock's 50 day moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $531.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $501.27 million. Columbus McKinnon had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 21.25%.Columbus McKinnon's quarterly revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Columbus McKinnon has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Corporation will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Columbus McKinnon's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.75%.

Key Stories Impacting Columbus McKinnon

Here are the key news stories impacting Columbus McKinnon this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on Columbus McKinnon to $29 from $25 and upgraded or reaffirmed an “overweight” rating, implying substantial upside from recent levels. The call reflects increased confidence in the company’s earnings potential following the quarter’s results. Benzinga analyst action

on Columbus McKinnon to $29 from $25 and upgraded or reaffirmed an “overweight” rating, implying substantial upside from recent levels. The call reflects increased confidence in the company’s earnings potential following the quarter’s results. Positive Sentiment: Fiscal Q1 revenue and adjusted earnings exceeded expectations. Columbus McKinnon reported revenue of $531.5 million, up 125% year over year and ahead of the $501.3 million consensus estimate. Adjusted EPS was $0.61, versus expectations of $0.28 and $0.50 a year earlier. Q1 earnings and revenues

Columbus McKinnon reported revenue of $531.5 million, up 125% year over year and ahead of the $501.3 million consensus estimate. Adjusted EPS was $0.61, versus expectations of $0.28 and $0.50 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Demand and the Kito Crosby acquisition supported growth. Orders increased 120% to $568.1 million, producing a 1.1x book-to-bill ratio. Management said integration and synergy capture remain on track, while cash flow and margins improved. Columbus McKinnon Q1 results

Orders increased 120% to $568.1 million, producing a 1.1x book-to-bill ratio. Management said integration and synergy capture remain on track, while cash flow and margins improved. Positive Sentiment: Fiscal 2027 guidance was increased. The company projects adjusted EPS of $1.90-$2.10 and revenue of approximately $2.09-$2.15 billion, with the EPS outlook above the roughly $1.76 analyst consensus.

The company projects adjusted EPS of $1.90-$2.10 and revenue of approximately $2.09-$2.15 billion, with the EPS outlook above the roughly $1.76 analyst consensus. Neutral Sentiment: The stock’s retreat follows a gain of more than 40% after the earnings release, suggesting some profit-taking as investors reassess valuation and execution expectations.

The stock’s retreat follows a gain of more than 40% after the earnings release, suggesting some profit-taking as investors reassess valuation and execution expectations. Negative Sentiment: GAAP results remained weak. Columbus McKinnon posted an $88.7 million net loss, or $2.05 per diluted share, including $70.3 million in acquisition and integration costs. The company must continue converting acquisition-driven revenue growth into sustainable profitability.

Columbus McKinnon Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of material handling systems and solutions. The company's product portfolio spans electric and manual hoists, motorized and manual chain and wire rope hoists, end-of-arm tooling, rigging hardware, trolleys and controls. Through its brands, Columbus McKinnon serves customers across a wide range of end markets including manufacturing, warehousing, construction, and energy, providing equipment for lifting, positioning and flow control applications.

With a focus on safety and productivity, Columbus McKinnon integrates advanced technologies such as automation controls, digital load monitoring and Internet-of-Things connectivity into its hoist and crane systems.

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