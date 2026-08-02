Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $13.53 Million Stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. $SHOO

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO - Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,921 shares of the textile maker's stock after selling 35,920 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Steven Madden worth $13,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHOO. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the third quarter worth $36,451,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the third quarter valued at $33,319,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 50.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,426,926 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $58,198,000 after buying an additional 814,318 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1,170.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,049 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $16,438,000 after acquiring an additional 568,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 18.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,453,208 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $115,613,000 after acquiring an additional 528,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company's stock.

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Steven Madden Stock Down 3.7%

Steven Madden stock opened at $46.08 on Friday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $43.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $665.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $635.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Steven Madden has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.150 EPS. Research analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Steven Madden's payout ratio is currently 42.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Steven Madden from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $48.12.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Steven Madden

In other Steven Madden news, Director Arian Simone Reed sold 648 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $25,900.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,057 shares in the company, valued at $322,038.29. This represents a 7.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Ciglar sold 5,147 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $230,276.78. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 35,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,574,848. This represents a 12.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,270 shares of company stock worth $276,992. Insiders own 2.21% of the company's stock.

More Steven Madden News

Here are the key news stories impacting Steven Madden this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: Adjusted EPS was $0.44, above the $0.33 analyst consensus and up from $0.20 a year earlier. Revenue rose 19.1% year over year to $665.9 million, beating estimates of approximately $635.4 million. Steven Madden Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Adjusted EPS was $0.44, above the $0.33 analyst consensus and up from $0.20 a year earlier. Revenue rose 19.1% year over year to $665.9 million, beating estimates of approximately $635.4 million. Positive Sentiment: Fiscal 2026 outlook was raised: Steven Madden increased its full-year revenue and adjusted EPS expectations following the quarterly rebound. Current EPS guidance is $2.05 to $2.15, with revenue guidance near $2.8 billion, supporting the view that demand and profitability are improving. SHOO Stock Jumps After Q2 Earnings Beat

Steven Madden increased its full-year revenue and adjusted EPS expectations following the quarterly rebound. Current EPS guidance is $2.05 to $2.15, with revenue guidance near $2.8 billion, supporting the view that demand and profitability are improving. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment improved: Telsey Advisory Group raised its price target from $50 to $55 and assigned an “Outperform” rating. Needham also reiterated its “Buy” rating with a $52 target, citing the earnings beat and margin recovery. Steven Madden Buy Rating Reaffirmed

Telsey Advisory Group raised its price target from $50 to $55 and assigned an “Outperform” rating. Needham also reiterated its “Buy” rating with a $52 target, citing the earnings beat and margin recovery. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerages collectively maintain a “Moderate Buy” recommendation, indicating generally favorable sentiment but not unanimous conviction.

Brokerages collectively maintain a “Moderate Buy” recommendation, indicating generally favorable sentiment but not unanimous conviction. Neutral Sentiment: Steven Madden declared a quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share, payable September 24 to shareholders of record September 11. The dividend provides modest income support, with an indicated yield of about 1.8%.

Steven Madden declared a quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share, payable September 24 to shareholders of record September 11. The dividend provides modest income support, with an indicated yield of about 1.8%. Negative Sentiment: The EPS guidance range has a midpoint of $2.10, slightly below the current analyst consensus of $2.12, which could limit upside if future results do not exceed expectations.

Steven Madden Profile

Steven Madden, Inc NASDAQ: SHOO is a New York–based designer and marketer of fashion footwear, handbags and accessories. The company's product portfolio spans a range of contemporary and lifestyle brands for women, men and children, including its core Steve Madden label as well as the Madden Girl and Dolce Vita brands. In addition to footwear, the company licenses its trademarks for use on apparel, eyewear and other fashion accessories.

Steven Madden distributes its products through multiple channels, including wholesale partners, e-commerce platforms and its own brick-and-mortar retail stores.

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