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Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $17.71 Million Stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. $CVCO

Written by MarketBeat
August 2, 2026
Cavco Industries logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Segall Bryant & Hamill increased its Cavco Industries stake by 29.2% in the first quarter, owning 36,573 shares valued at approximately $17.71 million. Institutional investors collectively hold 95.56% of CVCO shares.
  • Cavco reported quarterly revenue of $609.96 million, exceeding estimates of $590.54 million, but adjusted earnings of $5.43 per share fell short of the $5.69 consensus forecast.
  • Analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus with a $625 price target, including UBS’s “Buy” rating and $700 target; however, company insiders sold 3,541 shares worth about $2.12 million in the latest quarter.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO - Free Report) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,573 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 8,264 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Cavco Industries worth $17,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVCO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 152 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in Cavco Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,250 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 199 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,450 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company's stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cavco Industries

In other Cavco Industries news, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 200 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.75, for a total transaction of $107,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at $594,213.75. The trade was a 15.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allison Aden sold 1,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $920,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,716,875. The trade was a 13.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 3,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,121,932 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cavco Industries Price Performance

Cavco Industries stock opened at $547.03 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average is $573.73 and its 200-day moving average is $551.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.28. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $397.38 and a fifty-two week high of $713.01.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.69 by ($0.26). Cavco Industries had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $609.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.54 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 24.5 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVCO shares. UBS Group started coverage on Cavco Industries in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $625.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CVCO

About Cavco Industries

(Free Report)

Cavco Industries, Inc is a leading designer, manufacturer and retailer of factory-built homes and modular structures. The company produces a range of HUD-code manufactured homes, modular buildings, park model RVs and cabins through its network of production facilities. Its offerings cater to both residential and commercial markets, including customizable single- and multi-section homes, workforce and affordable housing solutions, educational and healthcare modules, as well as specialty lodging products for the recreational vehicle and hospitality industries.

Since its founding in 1967, Cavco has grown through strategic investments and acquisitions, expanding its footprint across the United States and into parts of Canada and Mexico.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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