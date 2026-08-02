Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $22.08 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 564.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,728 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 96,603 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $22,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,810.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 42,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,143,898.47. The trade was a 10.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total transaction of $14,706,845.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 85,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,337,928.50. This represents a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,535 shares of company stock valued at $26,032,124. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $275.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $298.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.51. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $152.73 and a fifty-two week high of $334.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 31.11%.The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.230-2.570 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Texas Instruments to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $312.12.

Read Our Latest Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Further Reading

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