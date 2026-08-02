Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $22.40 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,441 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 8,778 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC's holdings in Prologis were worth $22,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SouthState Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $154.00.

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Prologis Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $144.94 on Friday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $143.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.17. The company has a market cap of $135.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.41 and a 12-month high of $153.35.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. Prologis had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company's revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.300 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In related news, CFO Timothy D. Arndt sold 3,597 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $539,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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