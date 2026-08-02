Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Increases Position in Encompass Health Corporation $EHC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC - Free Report) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,701 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 39,445 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.19% of Encompass Health worth $18,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 2.4% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company's stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 2.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,813 shares of the company's stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 4.3% during the first quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company's stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 31,168 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 540 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Encompass Health Trading Up 0.3%

Encompass Health stock opened at $111.27 on Friday. Encompass Health Corporation has a 52-week low of $92.77 and a 52-week high of $127.99. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.05.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. Encompass Health had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Encompass Health Corporation will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Encompass Health's previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Encompass Health's dividend payout ratio is 12.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Encompass Health from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $153.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Leerink Partners set a $152.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $143.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on EHC

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Patrick William Tuer sold 682 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $71,309.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,755 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,382.80. This represents a 2.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation is a leading provider of post‐acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a comprehensive network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and home health and hospice agencies. Its inpatient rehabilitation hospitals offer intensive therapy programs for patients recovering from conditions such as stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, cardiac and pulmonary disorders, and orthopedic procedures. Through its home health segment, Encompass Health delivers skilled nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy to patients in the comfort of their homes, while its hospice services provide end‐of‐life care focused on symptom management and emotional support for patients and families.

Founded in 1984 as HealthSouth Corporation and rebranded as Encompass Health in 2018, the company has grown organically and through acquisitions to serve patients across more than 30 states.

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