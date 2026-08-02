Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Increases Stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. $GXO

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO - Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,426 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 22,940 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.23% of GXO Logistics worth $13,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 39,867 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 377,211 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,741,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 4,775.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.0% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,780 shares of the company's stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the second quarter valued at about $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on GXO. Stephens began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on GXO Logistics from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen cut GXO Logistics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "market outperform" rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $66.71.

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GXO Logistics Trading Down 0.4%

GXO opened at $50.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.62 and a 200 day moving average of $54.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $66.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.55.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.22 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business's revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. GXO Logistics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.90-3.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics NYSE: GXO is a global contract logistics provider specializing in warehousing, distribution, and value-added supply chain services. Established in August 2021 as a spin-off from XPO Logistics, the company has built its reputation on integrating advanced technology and automation into traditional logistics operations. GXO’s core offerings include e-commerce fulfillment, inventory management, returns processing, and reverse logistics, supported by a network of fulfillment centers and distribution hubs designed to optimize order accuracy and delivery speed.

The company serves customers across a diverse array of industries, including retail, technology, consumer goods, automotive, industrial, and healthcare.

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