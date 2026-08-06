Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Invests $1.19 Million in OptimizeRx Corp. $OPRX

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx Corp. (NASDAQ:OPRX - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 188,704 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 1.01% of OptimizeRx as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 505,407 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 294,688 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in OptimizeRx by 234.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 35,251 shares of the company's stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 24,716 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in OptimizeRx by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 563,570 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 102,661 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in OptimizeRx by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,790 shares of the company's stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 36,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company's stock.

Get OptimizeRx alerts: Sign Up

OptimizeRx Price Performance

Shares of OPRX opened at $6.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.37. The company's fifty day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.92. OptimizeRx Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.04 million, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.08.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.74 million. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 6.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that OptimizeRx Corp. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on OPRX shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on OptimizeRx from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. B. Riley Financial reduced their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $13.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on OPRX

OptimizeRx Profile

OptimizeRx, Inc is a healthcare technology company that operates a digital health network designed to facilitate communication between pharmaceutical manufacturers, payers and healthcare providers. Through its cloud-based platform, OptimizeRx delivers targeted digital interventions—such as patient savings messages, clinical content and product information—directly into electronic health record (EHR) workflows at the point of care. By integrating with leading EHR systems, the company helps life sciences organizations optimize brand engagement, improve patient adherence and support informed prescribing decisions.

The company's core offerings include digital prescription benefit notifications, co-pay assistance alerts and real-time clinical messaging tailored to specific patient populations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OptimizeRx Corp. (NASDAQ:OPRX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider OptimizeRx, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and OptimizeRx wasn't on the list.

While OptimizeRx currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here