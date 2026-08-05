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Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Invests $1.56 Million in SandRidge Energy, Inc. $SD

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
SandRidge Energy logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired 94,406 SandRidge Energy shares worth approximately $1.56 million, representing about 0.26% of the company.
  • Institutional ownership remains significant at 61.84%, with several investors increasing or initiating positions, including First Trust Advisors, which raised its stake by 27.5%.
  • SandRidge reported quarterly EPS of $0.59, exceeding the $0.41 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $49.78 million. The stock was recently priced at $13.53, and analysts maintained a consensus Hold rating.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 94,406 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock, valued at approximately $1,558,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.26% of SandRidge Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SD. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 10.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 136,824 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 12,560 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in SandRidge Energy by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 55,661 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 10,811 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $459,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 419,445 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $6,841,000 after buying an additional 90,524 shares during the period. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SandRidge Energy Stock Performance

SD stock opened at $13.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $499.34 million, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.55. The firm's fifty day moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day moving average is $15.29. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $18.45.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $49.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $45.00 million. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 46.37% and a return on equity of 12.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded SandRidge Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings cut SandRidge Energy from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised SandRidge Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Research Report on SandRidge Energy

About SandRidge Energy

(Free Report)

SandRidge Energy, Inc NYSE: SD is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of onshore oil and natural gas resources in the United States. The company concentrates its operations primarily in the Anadarko Basin, applying horizontal drilling and multi-stage hydraulic fracturing techniques to exploit unconventional reservoirs. SandRidge's asset portfolio includes both crude oil and natural gas liquids, complemented by associated gas production, with infrastructure investments designed to optimize midstream availability and enhance capital efficiency.

Founded in 2006 by industry veteran Tom L.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD)

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