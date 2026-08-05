Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Invests $1.80 Million in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,185 shares of the investment management company's stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,515,830,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,657.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,596,487 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $2,282,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,767 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth $2,024,921,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,455,011 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $5,460,875,000 after purchasing an additional 476,977 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 428.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 556,254 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $488,947,000 after purchasing an additional 450,984 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GS alerts: Sign Up

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $1,054.16 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $705.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,153.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $310.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,054.44 and a 200 day moving average of $956.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The investment management company reported $20.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.47 by $6.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 15.53%.The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.91 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 68.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group's previous quarterly dividend of $4.50. The Goldman Sachs Group's payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. CICC Research lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $1,062.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total transaction of $6,675,632.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,248,198.50. This trade represents a 18.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider The Goldman Sachs Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and The Goldman Sachs Group wasn't on the list.

While The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here