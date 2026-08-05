Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Invests $1.81 Million in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. $CON

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 80,697 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,811,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.06% of Concentra Group Holdings Parent at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,308 shares of the company's stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,118 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 1.9% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 29,256 shares of the company's stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the company's stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert A. Ortenzio sold 130,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $3,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 633,455 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,320,377.50. This represents a 17.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 390,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,465,000 over the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Stock Down 1.8%

CON opened at $31.11 on Wednesday. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.42 and a 200-day moving average of $25.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.62.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $569.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.53 million. Concentra Group Holdings Parent had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 47.14%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Concentra Group Holdings Parent presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $31.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on CON

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Company Profile

Concentra Group Holdings Parent NYSE: CON is a Canada-based financial services holding company that specializes in serving Canadian credit unions and their members. Through its operating subsidiaries, the group provides wholesale funding, lending solutions and investment management services tailored to the unique needs of cooperative financial institutions. Concentra’s broad suite of offerings includes trust and custody services, mortgage investment products and equipment financing, all designed to support credit-union growth and stability.

In addition to wholesale funding and lending, Concentra Group Holdings Parent distributes life and general insurance products through affiliated insurance brokers and credit-union channels.

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