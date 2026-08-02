Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Invests $19.58 Million in Dynex Capital, Inc. $DX

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,534,596 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $19,581,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.71% of Dynex Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec purchased a new stake in Dynex Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. 38.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DX shares. JonesTrading reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $14.75 price objective on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Dynex Capital from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BTIG Research set a $14.50 price target on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynex Capital presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $14.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DX

Dynex Capital Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE DX opened at $12.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $14.93. The firm's fifty day moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average is $13.36. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 49.18% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $302.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $103.62 million.

Dynex Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.1%. Dynex Capital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.57%.

Dynex Capital Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc is a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in acquiring and managing mortgage-related assets. The company's primary business involves investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency-backed pools issued or guaranteed by government-sponsored entities such as Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae, as well as selected non-agency RMBS. Dynex Capital seeks to generate net interest income by earning interest on its portfolio while employing leverage through secured repurchase agreements and other debt facilities.

In pursuing its investment objectives, Dynex Capital manages portfolio duration and interest rate exposures, with a focus on preserving capital and optimizing yield over the economic cycle.

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