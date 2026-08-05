Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Invests $2.10 Million in Alliant Energy Corporation $LNT

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,686 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,102,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Investment Management LP grew its position in Alliant Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 22,793 shares of the company's stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the company's stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company's stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the company's stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the company's stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company's stock.

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Alliant Energy Stock Down 0.9%

LNT stock opened at $70.66 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $73.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.55. Alliant Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $63.28 and a 12 month high of $78.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.45%.The firm had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.360-3.460 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Alliant Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LNT. Mizuho lowered their price target on Alliant Energy from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays set a $74.00 price objective on Alliant Energy and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Alliant Energy from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Alliant Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $76.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LNT

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation NASDAQ: LNT is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, that provides regulated electric and natural gas utility services in the American Midwest. The company serves customers primarily in Wisconsin and Iowa through its regulated utility subsidiaries and operates as an integrated provider responsible for generation, transmission and distribution of energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Alliant Energy's core activities include operating and maintaining electric generation assets, managing the regional transmission and distribution network, and delivering natural gas service to its franchise territories.

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