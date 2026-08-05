Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Invests $2.29 Million in Chemed Corporation $CHE

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,695 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,293,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Chemed by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 734 shares of the company's stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its position in Chemed by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company's stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in Chemed by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,056 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chemed by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the company's stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the company's stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHE. Bank of America restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Chemed in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Chemed from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Chemed from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Chemed from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Chemed from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $530.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Chemed

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chemed news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 190 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.00, for a total value of $101,080.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,556. The trade was a 5.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 1,347 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.33, for a total value of $602,553.51. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,578 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,876.74. This represents a 22.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 3,537 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,654 over the last ninety days. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chemed Stock Down 0.3%

CHE opened at $539.13 on Wednesday. Chemed Corporation has a twelve month low of $365.20 and a twelve month high of $551.68. The company's 50-day moving average price is $471.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $437.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $673.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.04 million. Chemed had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 31.77%. Chemed's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. Chemed has set its FY 2026 guidance at 25.000-25.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chemed Corporation will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Chemed's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.05%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation is a diversified provider of essential home services and healthcare solutions in the United States. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company operates through two principal business segments—Roto-Rooter and Vitas Healthcare. Since its founding in 1974, Chemed has built a reputation for reliability and expertise, serving both residential and commercial customers across a broad range of markets.

The Roto-Rooter segment offers a comprehensive suite of plumbing, drain cleaning and water restoration services.

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