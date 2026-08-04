Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Invests $3.67 Million in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,187 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,674,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 155 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company's stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 4.3%

COF stock opened at $217.93 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Capital One Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $174.24 and a fifty-two week high of $259.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.79 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $15.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.76 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business's revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 20.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. Capital One Financial's payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Capital One Financial from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $273.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $234.00 to $231.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $259.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Capital One Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong momentum and analyst interest: Zacks identified Capital One as a strong momentum stock, while Goldman Sachs added a major financial company to its August conviction list. These endorsements may support investor sentiment and buying interest. Zacks momentum stock article Goldman Sachs conviction list article

Zacks identified Capital One as a strong momentum stock, while Goldman Sachs added a major financial company to its August conviction list. These endorsements may support investor sentiment and buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Payments strategy remains a growth focus: Industry commentary highlighted Capital One’s efforts to expand beyond traditional payments, including capabilities tied to credentials, money movement, tokenization, data and value-added services. Such initiatives could strengthen long-term revenue growth and customer retention. Card networks growth strategy article

Industry commentary highlighted Capital One’s efforts to expand beyond traditional payments, including capabilities tied to credentials, money movement, tokenization, data and value-added services. Such initiatives could strengthen long-term revenue growth and customer retention. Positive Sentiment: Recent financial performance provides support: Capital One’s latest reported quarter included earnings of $5.81 per share, ahead of the $4.79 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 26.9% year over year to $15.83 billion. The earnings beat and revenue growth reinforce the bullish case.

Capital One’s latest reported quarter included earnings of $5.81 per share, ahead of the $4.79 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 26.9% year over year to $15.83 billion. The earnings beat and revenue growth reinforce the bullish case. Neutral Sentiment: Account closures draw political and regulatory attention: Capital One disclosed that it closed more than 300 Trump Organization-affiliated accounts in 2021 following an anti-money-laundering review. The disclosure could create reputational or political risks, although the stated compliance rationale may limit direct financial impact. CNN account closures article

Capital One disclosed that it closed more than 300 Trump Organization-affiliated accounts in 2021 following an anti-money-laundering review. The disclosure could create reputational or political risks, although the stated compliance rationale may limit direct financial impact. Neutral Sentiment: Insider sale has limited significance: Director Ravi Raghu sold 9,726 shares worth approximately $2.04 million under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. While insider selling can concern investors, the preset plan reduces its value as a discretionary bearish signal. SEC insider transaction filing

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $728,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 90,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,760,352. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 3,487 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $735,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,567,519. This represents a 31.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 20,213 shares of company stock worth $4,147,832 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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