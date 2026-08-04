Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Invests $4.46 Million in BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,764 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $4,461,000.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 237 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 251 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company's stock.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $174.64 on Tuesday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $149.57 and a one year high of $241.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.53.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $901.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. Research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO Michael Thomas Fitzgerald sold 2,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $505,757.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,477. This trade represents a 25.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 202,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,472,181.71. This trade represents a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key BWX Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting BWX Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter earnings beat expectations. BWXT reported adjusted earnings of $1.07 per share , ahead of analysts’ estimates of approximately $1.01-$1.04 and up from $1.02 a year earlier. Management cited strong execution, high growth in Commercial Operations and solid free-cash-flow generation. BWX Technologies Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

BWXT reported adjusted earnings of , ahead of analysts’ estimates of approximately $1.01-$1.04 and up from $1.02 a year earlier. Management cited strong execution, high growth in Commercial Operations and solid free-cash-flow generation. Positive Sentiment: Full-year guidance was modestly raised relative to consensus. BWXT projected fiscal 2026 earnings of $4.70-$4.80 per share , slightly above the $4.69 analyst consensus. Revenue guidance of approximately $3.8 billion was broadly in line with expectations, reducing the risk of a major outlook reset. BWX Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

BWXT projected fiscal 2026 earnings of , slightly above the $4.69 analyst consensus. Revenue guidance of approximately was broadly in line with expectations, reducing the risk of a major outlook reset. Positive Sentiment: BWXT agreed to sell its medical business to Nordic Capital. The transaction, valued at up to $800 million and including BWXT Medical and Kinectrics’ stable medical isotopes business, should generate liquidity while enabling BWXT to concentrate resources and capital on its core operations. BWXT will retain a minority stake in the new company. BWXT Selling Medical Business to Nordic Capital

The transaction, valued at up to and including BWXT Medical and Kinectrics’ stable medical isotopes business, should generate liquidity while enabling BWXT to concentrate resources and capital on its core operations. BWXT will retain a minority stake in the new company. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue was essentially unchanged versus forecasts. Quarterly revenue of $901.6 million was slightly below one analyst estimate of $902.8 million, although other estimates characterized revenue as ahead of consensus. This modest variance is unlikely to outweigh the earnings beat and guidance.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded BWX Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $228.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

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