Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Invests $926,000 in Commerce.com, Inc. $CMRC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Commerce.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRC - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 346,861 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $926,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.42% of Commerce.com as of its most recent SEC filing.

BigCommerce NASDAQ: BIGC Stock Providing Big Opportunities After Earnings Plunge

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Commerce.com during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Commerce.com in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. T3 Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerce.com in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Commerce.com in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Jain Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMRC shares. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Commerce.com in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Commerce.com in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research lowered Commerce.com from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Commerce.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Commerce.com from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $4.80.

BigCommerce NASDAQ: BIGC Stock Breaking Out: The Next Big Thing in E-commerce?

View Our Latest Stock Report on CMRC

Commerce.com Stock Up 4.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:CMRC opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $281.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average of $2.92. Commerce.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $5.55.

Commerce.com Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 60,000 online stores across industries.

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