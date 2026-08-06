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Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Invests $926,000 in Commerce.com, Inc. $CMRC

Written by MarketBeat
August 6, 2026
Commerce.com logo with Technology background
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Key Points

  • Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired 346,861 shares of Commerce.com, valued at approximately $926,000, representing about 0.42% of the company. Institutional investors collectively own 79.21% of the stock.
  • Analyst sentiment is mostly negative: Commerce.com has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $4.80, with recent ratings ranging from Buy to Sell.
  • CMRC shares opened at $3.41 after rising 4.6%; the stock has traded between $2.41 and $5.55 over the past year, while the company reports a market capitalization of approximately $281 million.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Commerce.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRC - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 346,861 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $926,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.42% of Commerce.com as of its most recent SEC filing.

  • BigCommerce NASDAQ: BIGC Stock Providing Big Opportunities After Earnings Plunge

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Commerce.com during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Commerce.com in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. T3 Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerce.com in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Commerce.com in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Jain Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMRC shares. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Commerce.com in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Commerce.com in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research lowered Commerce.com from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Commerce.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Commerce.com from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $4.80.

  • BigCommerce NASDAQ: BIGC Stock Breaking Out: The Next Big Thing in E-commerce?

View Our Latest Stock Report on CMRC

Commerce.com Stock Up 4.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:CMRC opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $281.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average of $2.92. Commerce.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $5.55.

Commerce.com Profile

(Free Report)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 60,000 online stores across industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRC - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Commerce.com (NASDAQ:CMRC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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