Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Lowers Holdings in Qiagen N.V. $QGEN

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its stake in shares of Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN - Free Report) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,177 shares of the company's stock after selling 36,110 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.05% of Qiagen worth $4,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Groupe la Francaise grew its holdings in Qiagen by 7.1% in the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 133,161 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 8,781 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Qiagen during the first quarter worth approximately $14,647,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,757,681 shares of the company's stock valued at $190,498,000 after purchasing an additional 524,959 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company's stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,957 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qiagen Stock Performance

NYSE:QGEN opened at $42.27 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $38.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Qiagen N.V. has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $57.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $492.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.15 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 19.16%.During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qiagen N.V. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qiagen Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 90.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 7th. This is an increase from Qiagen's previous annual dividend of $0.26. Qiagen's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Qiagen from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $45.50 price target on Qiagen and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Research upgraded Qiagen from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qiagen has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $43.34.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on QGEN

Qiagen Profile

Qiagen NV NYSE: QGEN is a global provider of sample and assay technologies designed to enable molecular testing in the fields of molecular diagnostics, applied testing, academic research and pharmaceutical development. The company's solutions span the full workflow of nucleic acid and protein analysis, offering customers standardized kits, instruments and software tools that streamline the preparation, detection and quantification of DNA, RNA and proteins.

The company's product portfolio includes nucleic acid extraction and purification systems, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) reagents and instrumentation, digital PCR platforms, next-generation sequencing (NGS) library‐preparation kits and proteomics solutions.

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