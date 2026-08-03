Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Lowers Position in Trimble Inc. $TRMB

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB - Free Report) by 53.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 130,752 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC's holdings in Trimble were worth $7,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRMB. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 193.6% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in Trimble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 175.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Trimble from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Trimble from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Trimble from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Trimble from $103.00 to $79.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $83.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Trimble

Trimble Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $56.58 on Monday. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.92 and a 12-month high of $87.50. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $52.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Trimble had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 12.38%.The firm had revenue of $939.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Trimble has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.470-3.640 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc NASDAQ: TRMB is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company's offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble's product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

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