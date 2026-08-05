Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 66.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,812 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 7,555 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC's holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth $928,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 663.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 113,562 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $69,476,000 after acquiring an additional 98,687 shares in the last quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,726,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 2,849 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Strategic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $970,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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EMCOR Group Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE:EME opened at $820.80 on Wednesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $564.92 and a fifty-two week high of $951.96. The stock has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.14. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $799.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $790.86.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $9.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.23 by $1.83. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.72 EPS. The business's revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 32.000-33.250 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 33.05 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on EME. Wall Street Zen raised shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on EMCOR Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on EMCOR Group from $975.00 to $1,065.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $1,123.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $898.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EME

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In other news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 950 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.50, for a total transaction of $802,275.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,278 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,591,271. The trade was a 5.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.78, for a total value of $1,851,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,395,741.22. This represents a 16.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company's stock.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report).

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