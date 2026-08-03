Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,521 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 11,383 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC's holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $7,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 978.3% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, MidFirst Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $230.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $240.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $240.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $245.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MRVL

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 2,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.01, for a total transaction of $632,272.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,531.02. The trade was a 24.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.92, for a total value of $2,819,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 227,754 shares in the company, valued at $64,208,407.68. This represents a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,981 shares of company stock worth $8,207,942. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $187.56 on Monday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $329.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $243.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.95.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Marvell Technology's revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 8.22%.

Key Stories Impacting Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recent earnings from major technology companies pointed to continued heavy investment in data centers and AI infrastructure. Marvell is viewed as a key supplier of custom AI silicon and networking products, supporting expectations for sustained demand. Why Is Marvell Technology Stock Surging Friday?

Recent earnings from major technology companies pointed to continued heavy investment in data centers and AI infrastructure. Marvell is viewed as a key supplier of custom AI silicon and networking products, supporting expectations for sustained demand. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain broadly constructive: 25 analysts have issued price targets over the past six months, with a reported median target of $250 and several recent targets ranging from $300 to $385. The average target cited by another report was $256.91, implying substantial potential upside if Marvell executes. Marvell Down Huge This Month: The Pros See 120% Returns in 12 Months

Analysts remain broadly constructive: 25 analysts have issued price targets over the past six months, with a reported median target of $250 and several recent targets ranging from $300 to $385. The average target cited by another report was $256.91, implying substantial potential upside if Marvell executes. Positive Sentiment: Options activity has increased in longer-dated call contracts, indicating that some traders are positioning for a recovery tied to AI infrastructure growth. Institutional sentiment was also generally supportive, with more investors adding shares than reducing positions in the latest reported period.

Options activity has increased in longer-dated call contracts, indicating that some traders are positioning for a recovery tied to AI infrastructure growth. Institutional sentiment was also generally supportive, with more investors adding shares than reducing positions in the latest reported period. Neutral Sentiment: Marvell’s next earnings report is expected in late August. Investors will be watching revenue growth, custom-chip demand, and forward guidance for evidence that AI-related industry momentum is improving the company’s financial performance.

Marvell’s next earnings report is expected in late August. Investors will be watching revenue growth, custom-chip demand, and forward guidance for evidence that AI-related industry momentum is improving the company’s financial performance. Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns contributed to the recent decline. After a strong multiyear advance, some measures suggest the shares remain expensive or “stretched,” leaving MRVL vulnerable if growth expectations weaken. Marvell Stock Looks Stretched After a 206% Five Year Run

Valuation concerns contributed to the recent decline. After a strong multiyear advance, some measures suggest the shares remain expensive or “stretched,” leaving MRVL vulnerable if growth expectations weaken. Negative Sentiment: Insiders have reported 20 open-market sales and no purchases over the past six months, including sales by senior executives and the CEO. While such transactions may reflect portfolio diversification, the absence of insider buying is a cautionary signal for investors.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Featured Stories

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