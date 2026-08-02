Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Lowers Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. $AAP

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP - Free Report) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 397,330 shares of the company's stock after selling 267,919 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Advance Auto Parts worth $20,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,558 shares of the company's stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 41,157 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 327.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,918 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,230,000 after purchasing an additional 278,066 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 14.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 180,979 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,096,000 after purchasing an additional 23,018 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.1% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,306 shares of the company's stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,782 shares of the company's stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 1.2%

AAP stock opened at $55.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.89 and a 52 week high of $65.21. The company's 50-day moving average price is $57.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Advance Auto Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-3.100 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 10th. Advance Auto Parts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $58.66.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Advance Auto Parts

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc NYSE: AAP is a leading distributor of automotive aftermarket parts, accessories, and maintenance items. The company operates a network of stores and distribution centers across North America, serving both do-it-yourself (DIY) customers and professional service providers. Advance Auto Parts focuses on offering a comprehensive selection of replacement parts, batteries, engine components, and performance products for cars and light trucks.

The company's product portfolio includes engine oils and lubricants, cooling system components, brake and suspension parts, filters, belts, hoses, and diagnostic tools.

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