Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Biogen Inc. $BIIB

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,379 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 417.9% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 198.4% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 185 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of BIIB opened at $206.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.17. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $201.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.35. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.00 and a 12 month high of $219.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.66. Biogen had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 8.32%.The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.47 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Biogen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-13.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Biogen from $231.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Biogen from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Biogen from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Wedbush increased their target price on Biogen from $201.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded Biogen from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $224.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Biogen

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc is a multinational biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has a longstanding emphasis on neuroscience, with research and commercial activities spanning multiple therapeutic areas including multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy and Alzheimer's disease. Biogen was founded in 1978 and has grown into a global biopharmaceutical firm with operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Japan and other international markets.

The company's marketed portfolio has historically included several well-known therapies for multiple sclerosis such as Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera, and it has pursued treatments for rare neurological conditions and genetic neuromuscular disorders.

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