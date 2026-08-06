Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WPG Advisers LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 312.5% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 33 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Titan Wealth CI Ltd acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0%

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $768.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $81.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock's fifty day moving average is $650.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $711.54. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $541.00 and a 1-year high of $821.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $14.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $4.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 27.86%.The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 43.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's payout ratio is 9.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partners reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $641.00 price target (down from $792.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $730.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $923.00 to $917.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $797.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Key Headlines Impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and quantitative models point to improving earnings-estimate revisions, suggesting potential near-term upside for REGN. Regeneron is also being highlighted as a relatively attractive value stock within the biomedical and genetics sector. Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for Regeneron Stock

Analysts and quantitative models point to improving earnings-estimate revisions, suggesting potential near-term upside for REGN. Regeneron is also being highlighted as a relatively attractive value stock within the biomedical and genetics sector. Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim raised its price target for Regeneron to $1,030, a notably bullish view that reflects confidence in the company’s earnings power and long-term pipeline. Citigroup also adjusted its target to $740. Guggenheim Increases Regeneron Price Target

Guggenheim raised its price target for Regeneron to $1,030, a notably bullish view that reflects confidence in the company’s earnings power and long-term pipeline. Citigroup also adjusted its target to $740. Neutral Sentiment: Articles comparing REGN with Incyte (INCY) frame the decision as a value-investing choice rather than announcing a new company-specific development. Regeneron’s valuation remains supported by strong profitability and its previously reported quarterly earnings and revenue beat. REGN or INCY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Articles comparing REGN with Incyte (INCY) frame the decision as a value-investing choice rather than announcing a new company-specific development. Regeneron’s valuation remains supported by strong profitability and its previously reported quarterly earnings and revenue beat. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced or promoted a securities class action alleging that Regeneron and certain executives misled investors about the prospects and protocol of the Phase 3 Fianlimab-Libtayo melanoma trial. The trial’s failure reportedly contributed to a sharp prior selloff and an approximately $11 billion market-capitalization loss. Investors in the August 1, 2025–May 15, 2026 class period face a September 14, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline. These announcements largely repeat the same allegations, but they reinforce litigation and reputational overhang. Regeneron Clinical Trials Lead to Securities Fraud Class Action

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.15, for a total transaction of $130,030.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,303 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,249,545.45. This trade represents a 1.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 6.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

See Also

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