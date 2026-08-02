Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Makes New $21.51 Million Investment in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation $LPX

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 295,705 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock, valued at approximately $21,513,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.42% of Louisiana-Pacific at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth about $100,770,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 306.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,273,497 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock worth $102,848,000 after acquiring an additional 960,000 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,048,136 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock worth $326,927,000 after acquiring an additional 932,177 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,596,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LPX. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $97.80.

View Our Latest Report on LPX

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $72.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $66.12 and a 12-month high of $102.86. The business's 50 day moving average is $74.96 and its 200-day moving average is $78.24.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $574.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $569.99 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm's revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation NYSE: LPX is a leading manufacturer of building materials and engineered wood products for residential, industrial and light commercial construction. The company produces a diverse portfolio of products, including oriented strand board (OSB), engineered wood siding, trim, molding, sheathing panels and subflooring. Its flagship product lines, such as LP® SmartSide® trim and siding, are designed to offer enhanced durability, moisture resistance and ease of installation, helping builders and homeowners achieve long-lasting performance in a variety of climates.

Founded in 1973 as a spin-off from Georgia-Pacific, Louisiana-Pacific established its reputation by pioneering innovative manufacturing techniques for OSB, becoming one of the first companies to bring the product to market in the 1980s.

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