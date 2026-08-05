Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Makes New $2.25 Million Investment in Peabody Energy Corporation $BTU

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 68,212 shares of the coal producer's stock, valued at approximately $2,248,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.06% of Peabody Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 104.3% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the coal producer's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Peabody Energy by 1,513.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the coal producer's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BTU. B. Riley Financial decreased their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered Peabody Energy from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded Peabody Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $26.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $33.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BTU

Peabody Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Peabody Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS maintains a neutral rating but sees potential upside. UBS lowered its price target from $27.00 to $26.50, still implying approximately 18.5% upside from the reference price. The revision suggests UBS believes the stock’s decline may have been excessive, although the neutral rating indicates limited conviction. Benzinga report on UBS price target

UBS lowered its price target from $27.00 to $26.50, still implying approximately 18.5% upside from the reference price. The revision suggests UBS believes the stock’s decline may have been excessive, although the neutral rating indicates limited conviction. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms are publicizing the same class-action case. Pomerantz, Rosen, Faruqi & Faruqi, Bernstein Liebhard, Hagens Berman and other firms reminded investors that the August 24, 2026 deadline is approaching to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. These notices are largely solicitations and do not represent separate lawsuits or a finding of wrongdoing. Rosen investor deadline announcement

Pomerantz, Rosen, Faruqi & Faruqi, Bernstein Liebhard, Hagens Berman and other firms reminded investors that the August 24, 2026 deadline is approaching to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. These notices are largely solicitations and do not represent separate lawsuits or a finding of wrongdoing. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuit centers on alleged disclosures about the Centurion mine. The complaint alleges that Peabody and certain executives misrepresented the operational status and production capabilities of its flagship underground metallurgical-coal mine in Queensland, Australia. The allegations followed a reported stock decline of more than 9% after investors learned of production problems. If proven, the claims could lead to litigation costs, damages and reputational harm. Bleichmar Fonti & Auld Centurion mine lawsuit announcement

Peabody Energy Stock Up 2.6%

BTU opened at $22.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.55 and a 200-day moving average of $29.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Peabody Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $15.67 and a 1-year high of $41.14.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.36). Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Peabody Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Corporation will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Peabody Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.00%.

Peabody Energy Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation is one of the world's largest private-sector coal companies, engaged primarily in the production and sale of metallurgical and thermal coal. The company's operations span surface and underground mines, serving utilities, steel mills and other industrial customers that rely on coal as an essential component in power generation and steelmaking. Peabody's product portfolio includes high-energy thermal coal for electricity generation and low-volatile metallurgical coal used in steel production, reflecting its diverse end-market reach.

Founded in 1883, Peabody Energy has grown from a regional mining concern into a global energy supplier.

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