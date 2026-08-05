Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Makes New $2.31 Million Investment in Xperi Inc. $XPER

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xperi Inc. (NYSE:XPER - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 412,954 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,313,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Xperi at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 271,139 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 76,150 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Xperi by 216.5% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 81,972 shares of the company's stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 56,074 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Xperi during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Xperi by 20.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 67,379 shares of the company's stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 11,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Xperi by 24.7% in the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 617,115 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 122,168 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on XPER. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Xperi in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Xperi from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Xperi from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $11.00.

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Xperi Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of XPER stock opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.76. Xperi Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $384.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.43.

Xperi (NYSE:XPER - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 10.22%.The firm had revenue of $114.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $107.89 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Xperi Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Xperi Profile

Xperi Inc NYSE: XPER is a global technology company that develops and licenses audio, imaging and semiconductor packaging solutions. The company was formed in 2016 through the spin-off of Tessera Technologies' product divisions and expanded its product portfolio in 2019 with the acquisition of TiVo Corporation. Headquartered in San Jose, California, Xperi's technologies underpin a range of consumer electronics, automotive, mobile and broadcast products around the world.

In its technology licensing segment, Xperi offers a broad portfolio of semiconductor packaging and interconnect solutions designed to improve performance and energy efficiency in chips and devices.

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