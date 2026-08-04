Go Pro
→ Man who Predicted Trump 2016 Win: “Prepare for Mid-Term Meltdown” (From Paradigm Press) (Ad)tc pixel

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Makes New $3.09 Million Investment in Ameresco, Inc. $AMRC

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
Ameresco logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired 121,144 Ameresco shares valued at approximately $3.09 million, representing about 0.23% of the company. Institutional investors collectively own 99.24% of AMRC.
  • Ameresco’s latest quarter produced $515.46 million in revenue, beating the $465.18 million consensus estimate, while EPS of $0.20 matched expectations but declined from $0.27 a year earlier. Fiscal 2026 EPS guidance stands at $1.15–$1.35.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed, with seven Buy, five Hold and one Sell rating, resulting in an overall “Hold” consensus and an average price target of $42.56. Meanwhile, insiders sold 26,355 shares worth about $852,270 over the past 90 days.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Ameresco.

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 121,144 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,089,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Ameresco at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMRC. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 2.4% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 34,501 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Ameresco by 0.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 97,905 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Ameresco by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel now owns 22,650 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Ameresco by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,800 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Ameresco from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered Ameresco from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of Ameresco from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Ameresco from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $42.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMRC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jennifer L. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $322,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $713,521.97. This represents a 31.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $180,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at $911,379.84. This represents a 16.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 26,355 shares of company stock valued at $852,270 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 45.10% of the company's stock.

Ameresco Trading Up 8.3%

Shares of AMRC opened at $22.83 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $26.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.36. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Ameresco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $44.93.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $515.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $465.18 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Ameresco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.350 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Ameresco

Here are the key news stories impacting Ameresco this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Ameresco reported second-quarter revenue of $515.46 million, well above analysts’ $465.18 million estimate. The revenue beat indicates solid project execution and demand for the company’s energy infrastructure services. Ameresco Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results
  • Positive Sentiment: Ameresco raised or reaffirmed fiscal 2026 EPS guidance at $1.15-$1.35, above the $1.09 analyst consensus. Its $2.0 billion-$2.2 billion revenue outlook brackets the roughly $2.1 billion consensus, supporting confidence in earnings growth. Ameresco Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates
  • Neutral Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted EPS was $0.20, matching Wall Street expectations. The earnings result avoided a downside surprise, although it did not provide an immediate upside catalyst on the bottom line. Ameresco Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates
  • Negative Sentiment: Quarterly EPS declined from $0.27 a year earlier to $0.20, indicating year-over-year earnings pressure despite the revenue beat. Zacks also highlighted the need to assess key operating metrics against prior-year levels and estimates. Key Metrics Tell Us About Ameresco Q2 Earnings

Ameresco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc is a leading independent provider of comprehensive energy efficiency and renewable energy solutions for businesses and governments across North America, Europe and other select markets. Its integrated services portfolio includes energy efficiency retrofits, infrastructure upgrades, distributed generation systems and facility-scale renewable projects. Leveraging performance-based contracting models, Ameresco designs, finances, installs and maintains energy improvements intended to reduce operational costs, mitigate environmental impact and enhance resiliency for its clients.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts, Ameresco has completed thousands of projects spanning solar, wind, geothermal, biomass, landfill gas‐to‐energy, energy storage and microgrid installations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Ameresco Right Now?

Before you consider Ameresco, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ameresco wasn't on the list.

While Ameresco currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
tc pixel
"Second Wave” Hitting Iran Soon? Wall Street Issues Warning
"Second Wave” Hitting Iran Soon? Wall Street Issues Warning
From TradeSmith (Ad)
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
By Nathan Reiff | August 2, 2026
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | August 3, 2026
tc pixel
Jensen Huang sold $1.8 billion. I found 3 alternatives
Jensen Huang sold $1.8 billion. I found 3 alternatives
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
By MarketBeat | August 1, 2026
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026

Recent Videos

Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August‘s Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August's Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It‘s Up 20%.
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It's Up 20%.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines