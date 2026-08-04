Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Makes New $3.09 Million Investment in Ameresco, Inc. $AMRC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 121,144 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,089,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Ameresco at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMRC. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 2.4% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 34,501 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Ameresco by 0.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 97,905 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Ameresco by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel now owns 22,650 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Ameresco by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,800 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Ameresco from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered Ameresco from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of Ameresco from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Ameresco from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $42.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMRC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jennifer L. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $322,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $713,521.97. This represents a 31.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $180,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at $911,379.84. This represents a 16.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 26,355 shares of company stock valued at $852,270 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 45.10% of the company's stock.

Ameresco Trading Up 8.3%

Shares of AMRC opened at $22.83 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $26.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.36. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Ameresco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $44.93.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $515.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $465.18 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Ameresco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.350 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Ameresco

Here are the key news stories impacting Ameresco this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ameresco reported second-quarter revenue of $515.46 million, well above analysts’ $465.18 million estimate. The revenue beat indicates solid project execution and demand for the company’s energy infrastructure services. Ameresco Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Ameresco reported second-quarter revenue of $515.46 million, well above analysts’ $465.18 million estimate. The revenue beat indicates solid project execution and demand for the company’s energy infrastructure services. Positive Sentiment: Ameresco raised or reaffirmed fiscal 2026 EPS guidance at $1.15-$1.35, above the $1.09 analyst consensus. Its $2.0 billion-$2.2 billion revenue outlook brackets the roughly $2.1 billion consensus, supporting confidence in earnings growth. Ameresco Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates

Ameresco raised or reaffirmed fiscal 2026 EPS guidance at $1.15-$1.35, above the $1.09 analyst consensus. Its $2.0 billion-$2.2 billion revenue outlook brackets the roughly $2.1 billion consensus, supporting confidence in earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted EPS was $0.20, matching Wall Street expectations. The earnings result avoided a downside surprise, although it did not provide an immediate upside catalyst on the bottom line. Ameresco Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates

Second-quarter adjusted EPS was $0.20, matching Wall Street expectations. The earnings result avoided a downside surprise, although it did not provide an immediate upside catalyst on the bottom line. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly EPS declined from $0.27 a year earlier to $0.20, indicating year-over-year earnings pressure despite the revenue beat. Zacks also highlighted the need to assess key operating metrics against prior-year levels and estimates. Key Metrics Tell Us About Ameresco Q2 Earnings

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc is a leading independent provider of comprehensive energy efficiency and renewable energy solutions for businesses and governments across North America, Europe and other select markets. Its integrated services portfolio includes energy efficiency retrofits, infrastructure upgrades, distributed generation systems and facility-scale renewable projects. Leveraging performance-based contracting models, Ameresco designs, finances, installs and maintains energy improvements intended to reduce operational costs, mitigate environmental impact and enhance resiliency for its clients.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts, Ameresco has completed thousands of projects spanning solar, wind, geothermal, biomass, landfill gas‐to‐energy, energy storage and microgrid installations.

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