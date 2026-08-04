Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Makes New $3.41 Million Investment in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 193,367 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,413,000.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Kenvue by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,273 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Kenvue from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Research downgraded Kenvue from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Kenvue from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $19.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on Kenvue

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Matthew Orlando sold 38,491 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $679,751.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $18.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company's 50-day moving average price is $18.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.03. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $22.28. The stock has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.47.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Kenvue's revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Kenvue's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Kenvue's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.65%.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

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