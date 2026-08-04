Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Makes New $3.92 Million Investment in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,509 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $3,925,000.

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Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $430,963,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,996 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $4,233,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 271,671 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $164,364,000 after buying an additional 58,719 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,903,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2,704.0% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 79,465 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $48,077,000 after acquiring an additional 76,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 383 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total value of $182,246.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,143,919.36. The trade was a 13.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $534.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company's 50 day moving average is $477.88 and its 200 day moving average is $551.97. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 52-week low of $443.60 and a 52-week high of $714.97.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.89 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 44.77%. Ulta Beauty's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.70 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.360-28.800 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 28.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $560.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $810.00 to $735.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $741.00 to $652.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $750.00 to $631.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $725.00 to $600.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $638.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc NASDAQ: ULTA is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer's product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

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