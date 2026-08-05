Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Makes New Investment in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock, valued at approximately $2,074,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 22,225.2% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 40,711,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $790,079,000 after purchasing an additional 40,528,680 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 9,056.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,232,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $979,290,000 after buying an additional 5,174,944 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,678,939 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $7,118,282,000 after buying an additional 4,223,149 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 23,219.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,155,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $769,397,000 after buying an additional 4,137,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $734,321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.66, for a total transaction of $160,226.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,633.52. This represents a 7.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 2,764 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $404,511.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,163 shares in the company, valued at $16,122,355.05. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,189 shares of company stock worth $765,661. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BDX. Zacks Research raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a "buy" rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $177.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $180.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BDX

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

BDX opened at $170.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.19. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $152.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.89. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $127.59 and a one year high of $187.35.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 15.37%. Becton, Dickinson and Company's revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company's dividend payout ratio is 106.33%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

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