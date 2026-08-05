Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Makes New Investment in Hafnia Limited $HAFN

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 254,469 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,859,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAFN. MHR Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hafnia by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. MHR Fund Management LLC now owns 18,496,652 shares of the company's stock worth $98,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,938 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hafnia by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,928,233 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,870,000 after purchasing an additional 69,992 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Hafnia by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,797,281 shares of the company's stock valued at $82,532,000 after purchasing an additional 54,525 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Hafnia during the 1st quarter worth $32,205,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Hafnia by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,870,521 shares of the company's stock worth $20,630,000 after buying an additional 571,909 shares during the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hafnia from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Hafnia in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered shares of Hafnia to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HAFN

Hafnia Stock Performance

HAFN opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business's 50 day moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average is $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.63. Hafnia Limited has a twelve month low of $5.17 and a twelve month high of $9.53.

Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hafnia had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 44.74%.The business had revenue of $688.87 million during the quarter.

Hafnia Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.2877 per share. This is a boost from Hafnia's previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.4%. Hafnia's payout ratio is presently 126.37%.

Hafnia Company Profile

Hafnia is a global shipping company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker HAFN. The firm specializes in the marine transportation of refined petroleum products, providing safe and reliable shipping solutions across key global trade lanes. Its core operations focus on the carriage of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other clean petroleum products, catering to the needs of oil majors, trading houses and independent refiners.

The company operates a modern fleet of double-hulled product tankers, managed to comply with stringent safety and environmental standards.

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