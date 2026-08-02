Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Makes New Investment in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 82,209 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $12,908,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 17,398.1% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 54,107,273 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,763,214,000 after buying an additional 53,798,055 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,418,228,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $777,926,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,203,845 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $519,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 569.8% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,210,948 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $358,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,835 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $152.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.79 and a 12 month high of $189.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.69.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 30.08%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Intercontinental Exchange

Here are the key news stories impacting Intercontinental Exchange this week:

Positive Sentiment: ICE reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.90 per share , exceeding the $1.84 consensus estimate, while revenue reached approximately $2.7 billion , up 5% year over year. Growth in recurring data and mortgage technology helped offset weaker energy-related activity. ICE Q2 Earnings Beat on Data Growth and Mortgage Strength

ICE reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of , exceeding the $1.84 consensus estimate, while revenue reached approximately , up 5% year over year. Growth in recurring data and mortgage technology helped offset weaker energy-related activity. Positive Sentiment: The company returned $945 million to shareholders during the quarter, including $651 million in repurchases, and increased its authorized buyback capacity to $4 billion . ICE also raised its quarterly dividend 8% year over year to $0.52 per share . ICE Approves Third Quarter Dividend

The company returned $945 million to shareholders during the quarter, including $651 million in repurchases, and increased its authorized buyback capacity to . ICE also raised its quarterly dividend 8% year over year to . Positive Sentiment: The MarketAxess deal would expand ICE’s electronic fixed-income trading, market-data and distribution capabilities. Management is positioning the acquisition to benefit from the long-term shift from voice-based to electronic bond trading. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2027. Rise of Bond E-Trading Underpins ICE’s MarketAxess Deal

The MarketAxess deal would expand ICE’s electronic fixed-income trading, market-data and distribution capabilities. Management is positioning the acquisition to benefit from the long-term shift from voice-based to electronic bond trading. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2027. Neutral Sentiment: MarketAxess shares surged roughly 30% after ICE offered a premium of about 33% to its unaffected price, highlighting the strategic value of the target but also making the transaction a significant capital commitment for ICE. NYSE Parent ICE to Purchase MarketAxess

MarketAxess shares surged roughly 30% after ICE offered a premium of about 33% to its unaffected price, highlighting the strategic value of the target but also making the transaction a significant capital commitment for ICE. Negative Sentiment: Investors appear concerned that paying nearly $6 billion in cash could pressure near-term returns, increase execution and integration risk, and limit financial flexibility. The market’s initial reaction was cautious despite the earnings beat, with ICE shares underperforming broader equities.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 4,271 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.42, for a total transaction of $663,798.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 64,869 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,081,939.98. The trade was a 6.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharon Bowen sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total transaction of $100,903.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,848.56. This represents a 4.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 13,425 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,324 over the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ICE. Weiss Ratings upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $208.00 to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $177.00 price target (up from $159.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday. Raymond James Financial set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $183.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ICE

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange NYSE: ICE is a global operator of exchanges, clearing houses and data services that provides infrastructure for the trading, clearing, settlement and information needs of financial and commodity markets. Founded in 2000 by Jeffrey C. Sprecher as an electronic energy trading platform, the company has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to operate a broad portfolio of assets spanning listed equities, futures and options, fixed income, and over-the-counter derivatives.

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