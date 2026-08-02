Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 98,184 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. $ACLS

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS - Free Report) by 96.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,371 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 98,184 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Axcelis Technologies worth $18,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth about $646,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Amundi increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 40,627 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,420 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,793 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Eileen Evans sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total value of $144,002.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,866,685.45. This represents a 2.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Tatnall sold 1,166 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.75, for a total value of $174,608.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 27,627 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,137,143.25. This represents a 4.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 33,551 shares of company stock valued at $5,171,641 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $130.38 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.64 and a 1 year high of $193.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.88. The company's 50-day moving average is $154.47 and its 200 day moving average is $122.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 11.93%.The business had revenue of $198.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $195.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business's revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Axcelis Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.900- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACLS. B. Riley Financial upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Axcelis Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $130.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ACLS

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc is a leading developer and manufacturer of ion implantation and cleaning equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips. The company specializes in high-current, medium-current and high-energy ion implantation systems, which are critical for introducing precisely controlled dopants into silicon wafers. Axcelis also offers plasma-based cleaning and dry strip tools that support advanced process nodes in logic, memory and power device manufacturing.

The company's product portfolio encompasses single-wafer and multi-wafer cluster tools designed to deliver high throughput, accuracy and uniformity for semiconductor process steps.

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