Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases New Position in QuinStreet, Inc. $QNST

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 78,983 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $949,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.14% of QuinStreet as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QNST. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in QuinStreet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,983 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 213.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 714,482 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $12,746,000 after buying an additional 486,406 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 19.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 540,286 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $9,639,000 after buying an additional 88,431 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in QuinStreet during the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 113,366 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company's stock.

Get QuinStreet alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 22,057 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $268,874.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 400,682 shares in the company, valued at $4,884,313.58. This trade represents a 5.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised QuinStreet from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuinStreet has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on QuinStreet

QuinStreet Stock Performance

QNST stock opened at $15.47 on Thursday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $18.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $888.67 million, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.66. The business's 50-day moving average price is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.11.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. QuinStreet had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $346.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc operates a technology-based performance marketing platform that connects companies with prospective customers across multiple verticals. The company specializes in data-driven lead generation for financial services, education, insurance, healthcare, and home services firms. By leveraging proprietary targeting algorithms and real-time analytics, QuinStreet manages customized digital marketing campaigns to optimize customer acquisition and retention for its clients.

Through a portfolio of consumer-facing websites and comparison platforms, QuinStreet delivers targeted visitors who are actively researching products and services.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider QuinStreet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and QuinStreet wasn't on the list.

While QuinStreet currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here