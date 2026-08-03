Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases New Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 93,201 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $10,560,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 113.9% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 246 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 972.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on WEC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho set a $124.00 price objective on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $123.20.

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WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $109.64 on Monday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.95 and a 12-month high of $119.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.47.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm's revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.510-5.610 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Daniel Krueger sold 4,665 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.96, for a total transaction of $517,628.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,346 shares in the company, valued at $815,112.16. The trade was a 38.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Key WEC Energy Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting WEC Energy Group this week:

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC's operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

Further Reading

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