Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases New Shares in CME Group Inc. $CME

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,263 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,810,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 2,075.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID grew its holdings in CME Group by 191.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company's stock.

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CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $262.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.31 and a 1 year high of $329.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.23. The business's 50 day moving average price is $249.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.06.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 63.30%.The firm's revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. CME Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 44.11%.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard bought 325 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $230.57 per share, for a total transaction of $74,935.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 260,442 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $60,050,111.94. This represents a 0.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 35,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.51, for a total transaction of $10,447,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 55,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,606,111.30. This represents a 38.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on CME Group from $310.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CME Group from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of CME Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $316.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $324.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $291.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CME

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world's largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company's core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

Further Reading

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