Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases Shares of 18,792 Novartis AG $NVS

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,792 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,928,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVS. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Novartis by 93.0% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 166 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CrossGen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 425.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 231 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Novartis Stock Performance

NYSE:NVS opened at $153.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.45. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $152.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.93. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $113.48 and a twelve month high of $170.46.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Novartis had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 38.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $141.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVS

Novartis Profile

Novartis is a Swiss multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Basel that researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines and related health-care products. Formed through the 1996 merger of Ciba-Geigy and Sandoz, Novartis operates globally and focuses on bringing therapeutics from discovery through clinical development to commercial markets worldwide.

The company's activities center on innovative pharmaceuticals across several therapeutic areas, including oncology, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neuroscience and ophthalmology, alongside capabilities in advanced therapies such as biologics, cell and gene therapies.

Further Reading

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