Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases Shares of 36,466 Dorian LPG Ltd. $LPG

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 36,466 shares of the shipping company's stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.09% of Dorian LPG at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Dorian LPG during the first quarter worth $11,929,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 236.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 425,478 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $10,373,000 after acquiring an additional 299,107 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 136.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 368,986 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $8,996,000 after acquiring an additional 212,787 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,874,907 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $45,635,000 after purchasing an additional 207,575 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 425.4% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 256,216 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 207,450 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Dorian LPG

In related news, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $707,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 157,842 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,584,449.96. This represents a 11.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ted Kalborg sold 15,373 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $692,707.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 66,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,640.88. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dorian LPG from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dorian LPG from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Dnb Carnegie upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Freedom Capital cut shares of Dorian LPG from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Pareto Securities reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $55.00.

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Dorian LPG Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of LPG opened at $43.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a one year low of $23.76 and a one year high of $48.12. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.65.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.40. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 40.22%.The firm had revenue of $187.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company's revenue was up 123.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 27th.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., incorporated in Bermuda and headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, is a leading owner and operator of modern very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company specializes in the maritime transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), primarily propane and butane, for energy producers, commodity traders and trading houses around the world.

Dorian LPG's fleet comprises over 30 state-of-the-art VLGCs, each designed for fuel efficiency and environmental performance. These vessels operate under medium- and long-term time charter agreements, providing predictable employment and supporting a stable charter revenue profile through contracts with major international energy companies.

The company serves global energy markets by transporting LPG cargoes along major trade routes linking production centers in the Middle East, U.S.

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