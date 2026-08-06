Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases Shares of 445,561 Digital Turbine, Inc. $APPS

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 445,561 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Digital Turbine at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,112,351 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $20,484,000 after acquiring an additional 762,888 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth approximately $14,100,000. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 41.9% in the first quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 576,273 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 170,134 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 444.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 779,585 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 636,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.66% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

APPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Digital Turbine from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Research downgraded Digital Turbine from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Digital Turbine from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $13.25.

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Key Digital Turbine News

Here are the key news stories impacting Digital Turbine this week:

Positive Sentiment: Fiscal Q1 revenue rose 27% year over year to $166.0 million, exceeding analyst expectations of roughly $150 million to $153 million. Adjusted EPS was $0.19, ahead of the $0.14 consensus estimate. Digital Turbine Stock Soars as Losses Nearly Disappear

Fiscal Q1 revenue rose 27% year over year to $166.0 million, exceeding analyst expectations of roughly $150 million to $153 million. Adjusted EPS was $0.19, ahead of the $0.14 consensus estimate. Positive Sentiment: Profitability improved substantially: adjusted EBITDA climbed 69% to $42.5 million, gross profit increased 32.3% to $82.0 million, and the GAAP net loss narrowed to $3.2 million from a significantly larger prior-period loss. Operating cash flow more than doubled to $17.9 million. Digital Turbine Fiscal Q1 Results

Profitability improved substantially: adjusted EBITDA climbed 69% to $42.5 million, gross profit increased 32.3% to $82.0 million, and the GAAP net loss narrowed to $3.2 million from a significantly larger prior-period loss. Operating cash flow more than doubled to $17.9 million. Positive Sentiment: Management raised fiscal 2027 guidance to $650 million-$670 million in revenue and $145 million-$155 million in adjusted EBITDA, above the previous outlook and analyst revenue expectations. The company cited international growth, AI, first-party data and brand advertising as key drivers. Digital Turbine Raises Fiscal 2027 Guidance

Management raised fiscal 2027 guidance to $650 million-$670 million in revenue and $145 million-$155 million in adjusted EBITDA, above the previous outlook and analyst revenue expectations. The company cited international growth, AI, first-party data and brand advertising as key drivers. Positive Sentiment: Benchmark raised its APPS price target from $15 to $16 and maintained a Buy rating, reinforcing Wall Street optimism that the company’s growth can continue.

Benchmark raised its APPS price target from $15 to $16 and maintained a Buy rating, reinforcing Wall Street optimism that the company’s growth can continue. Positive Sentiment: Unusually heavy call-option activity and the stock reaching a new 52-week high reflected strong speculative and institutional interest following the earnings release.

Unusually heavy call-option activity and the stock reaching a new 52-week high reflected strong speculative and institutional interest following the earnings release. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the improved results, Digital Turbine remains GAAP-unprofitable, and its balance sheet carries meaningful leverage. Mixed recent institutional buying and selling also suggest that investor conviction is not uniform.

Digital Turbine Stock Up 38.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $13.17 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average is $6.02. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -50.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $14.10.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $165.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $149.98 million. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 39.00% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc NASDAQ: APPS is a mobile technology company that streamlines content delivery and app advertising across connected devices. Its platform enables carriers, OEMs, app developers and advertisers to engage users through personalized app recommendations, in-app promotions and turnkey monetization solutions. By integrating software directly on smartphones and tablets, Digital Turbine simplifies the user journey from discovery to installation without requiring additional downloads or redirects through traditional app stores.

The company's flagship Ignite Platform offers end-to-end campaign management, combining demand-side advertising, real-time analytics and automated content fulfillment.

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